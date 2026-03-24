Photo above: Jim Sparkman and Mark Farrow.

Jim Sparkman

Principal Broker/Owner

Mark Farrow

Broker/Owner

HomeSmart Realty Group

Salem, Oregon

https://homesmart.com/real-estate-office/oregon/salem/56-homesmart-realty-group

Region served: The Pacific Northwest

Years in real estate: Jim: 21; Mark: 30

Number of offices: 6 in Oregon, Washington and Idaho

Number of agents: 298

What does HomeSmart’s new brand mean for your brokerage, and how does it help agents stand out in your market?

Mark Farrow: In a market like ours, with all the fluctuations—and the absorption and sale of companies at the national level—it couldn’t have come at a better time. The branding is crisp, new and bold, which serves to reinvent us visually as we ride the wave into what’s next. It signals that we’re making changes to keep up with the market and the industry, providing a springboard to the next level.

Jim Sparkman: While there’s value in how long Matt Widdows held onto the brand that started it all after founding the company, the timing couldn’t have been better. We’re leaders in our marketplace as franchise partners, and the comfort of a consistent brand makes a lot of sense. But when you see a market leader make a change to a brand that matches today’s environment, it’s accepted pretty quickly. And while our agents already stand out in the marketplace, the rebrand further reinforces the professionalism that’s associated with our agent base. While the rebrand alone may not directly generate additional business in and of itself, it strengthens the base we’ve already established.

How are your agents supported and driven by the brand’s tools, programs and leadership?

JS: The tools provided by HomeSmart—all of which are incorporated into the RealSmart Agent platform—are far superior to those of our peers, which has been proven time and again among agents from other brokerages who can’t believe how much they have access to and how streamlined the process is. We’ve always believed that the 100%-model combined with traditional management and support is what sets HomeSmart apart.

MF: A lot of agents have been given the wrong impression about what HomeSmart offers, so when they join, it can honestly be mind-blowing. They’re surprised by how much support and how many tools are available. Our principal broker/owner is extremely responsive and hands-on, and agents feel that leadership connection and involvement every day. People sometimes assume a flat-fee model means fewer services, but we actually provide far more than they expect.

What do you want agents to know about the experience associated with being part of HomeSmart Realty Group?

MF: We’re a family, so we look out for one another, and we all work together. It’s the community we’ve created, as well as the atmosphere. Whether it’s getting our agents and their families involved at our annual barbecue, our awards banquet, or any of the other parties we throw throughout the year, it’s an inclusive mentality.

JS: If you spend any time in our organization, you’re going to hear me or Mark tell our agents that we love each and every one of them, and we’re thankful that they’re part of the family and they call HomeSmart Realty Group home—and that’s what drives how we operate the business.

What attracts real estate professionals to the firm?

JS: We joined HomeSmart because we supported Matt and his vision, but more than that, we wanted to see agents make more money. When we franchised, there wasn’t a 100%-brokerage in our marketplace, and for many years, our recruiting methodology centered around agents keeping more of their commission. This afforded agents the opportunity to invest back into their clients and family. But over the years, that has shifted, and today, culture and support are key when it comes to recruiting top agents.

For more information, please visit https://homesmart.com.