BatchDialer, powered by PropStream, has announced the launch of three newly restructured pricing plans with savings designed to make scalable outbound calling more accessible and cost-effective for real estate professionals.

Built to support businesses at every stage of growth, Propstream stated that the updated plans lower the barrier to entry while delivering more built-in infrastructure, performance visibility and dialing reliability, empowering outbound dialer users to confidently scale outreach in an increasingly competitive market.

Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream, said that since PropStream’s acquisition of BatchDialer, “we have had a clear focus and commitment to our customers: deliver greater value while remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

“We’ve restructured BatchDialer’s plans to better support real estate professionals as they continuously grow their outbound operations by lowering the cost of entry with competitive pricing bundles and enhanced phone reputation monitoring, increasing customer connections.” Tepfer continued. “Conversations drive deals forward, and BatchDialer provides the performance, infrastructure, and simplicity professionals need to turn outreach into opportunity.”

Designed with the customer’s business size and dialing performance in mind, PropStream stated that the updated 3-tier plans deliver savings on old plans (ranging from 15-37%) and start as low as $95 per agent per month, with greater savings available with annual options. Each plan focuses on delivering performance monitoring and controlled dialing modes to maintain connection consistency for individuals and teams while protecting phone number reputation—vital dialing features that help stand out in today’s competitive market.

For users who also leverage PropStream for property insights and workflow support, BatchDialer integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, enabling professionals to move efficiently from research and prospect management to outbound campaigns without disrupting their workflow, as stated in a release. As a bonus, PropStream subscribers can get an additional 20% discount on their BatchDialer account (terms and eligibility apply; details in-platform).

Users can experience the updated pricing plans firsthand by starting a trial of BatchDialer.