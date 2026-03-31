Above, Jonathan Hodges

JPAR Real Estate (JPAR) has announced the appointment of Jonathan Hodges as vice president and market leader for Houston, Texas.

Hodges brings more than two decades of real estate leadership experience, with a track record of building, scaling and leading high-performing brokerage operations, the company says. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving JPAR’s expansion across the Houston market, elevating agent productivity and strengthening a performance-driven, agent-centric culture.

“Houston represents one of the most important growth markets for JPAR, and bringing in the right leadership is critical to how we scale,” said Rick Davidson, CEO of JPAR Real Estate. “Jonathan has a rare combination of operational discipline, market knowledge and a genuine commitment to agent success. He’s exactly the kind of leader who can build momentum quickly and create a platform where productive agents thrive.”

Prior to joining JPAR, Hodges served as regional general manager and director of real estate at Orchard, where he led market growth and agent performance initiatives across Texas. Most recently he was a deal structuring manager at Homeward, where he ranked among the company’s top performers nationally, JPAR noted.

Recognized for his ability to develop talent and build strong industry relationships, JPAR says Hodges aligns closely with its agent-first model–a full-service brokerage platform that combines a 100% commission structure with robust operational support, training and technology.

“I’m excited to join JPAR at such a pivotal time for the company and the Houston market,” said Hodges. “There’s a clear opportunity to build something meaningful here–a platform that truly supports agents in growing their business while delivering an exceptional experience to clients. I’m looking forward to working alongside this team to accelerate that vision.”

JPAR Real Estate operates more than 60 offices across 20 states.

For more information, visit https://www.jpar.com/.