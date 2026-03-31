Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has announced it is introducing Realtors® to a new term for a familiar service: MarketReady inspections.

Known traditionally in real estate as pre-listing inspections, as stated in a release, MarketReady inspections are designed to help sellers and their agents identify a home’s condition before it goes on the market. Pillar To Post stated the updated name better reflects how the service can be used today, not just as an inspection, but as a strategic tool to prepare a home for sale, reduce surprises and create a smoother transaction.

Based on 2025 home sales and the National Association of Realtors® inspection-contingency data, an estimated 3.6 million to 3.8 million home inspections take place annually in the United States, the release noted.

“We’re proud to say we do a large percentage of those inspections,” said Charles Furlough, president and CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “We have developed what we call the MarketReady inspection which replaces what used to be known as pre-listing in the industry, but it serves the same purpose, using better tools. Many of our franchisees are having great success with it.”

For Realtors®, Pillar to Post stated that the benefit is straightforward: a Market Ready inspection can help uncover issues before buyers do, giving sellers the opportunity to make repairs, disclose concerns upfront or price the home accordingly. That can reduce back-and-forth negotiations, minimize due diligence surprises and help transactions move more smoothly toward closing.

Jared Fenn, owner of Pillar To Post The Jared Fenn Team in Orem, Utah, said the program works best when agents use it as a marketing tool as well as an inspection resource. Jeff Mackey of The Jeff Mackey Team in Orlando said all homes can benefit from a Market Ready inspection because it helps sellers “fix or disclose what’s wrong” before negotiations begin. Paige Bohrer, owner of Pillar To Post The Cumpston Team in Seaside, California, said services such as termite inspections and floor plans can be especially helpful in markets with VA buyers and other specific requirements.

Pillar To Post also noted it offers a range of additional services that can strengthen the value of a Market Ready inspection, including PTPFloorPlan, PTPEstimates, Virtual Open House, PTPHomeManual and a Home Highlights sheet for buyers.

For more information, visit https://pillartopost.com/.