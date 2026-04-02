The National Association of Realtors® announces a new expertise-driven application process for its 2027 governance committees. The updated process is designed to better align member expertise with committee responsibilities and strengthen governance by helping ensure members are matched to roles based on experience.

The 2027 committee application process begins with a new Expertise Profile, which all applicants must complete before submitting an application. The profile serves as the foundation for how a candidate’s background, association experience and areas of expertise are evaluated. After completing the Expertise Profile, applicants will move into a more targeted application process designed to better evaluate fit for specific roles.

According to the association, the changes reflect a broader effort to strengthen governance, improve transparency and support more effective volunteer leadership.

“NAR’s committees help shape the work of our association and the future of our industry, and we want members with the right experience, ideas, and leadership to see a clear path to serving,” said NAR President Kevin Brown. “The new process is designed to bring more transparency to committee appointments, help members put their expertise to work, and better match talented applicants to the roles where they can make the greatest impact.”

Members can access the application, review resources and watch a video walkthrough of the committee selection process at nar.realtor/committee-selection.

For more information, visit nar.realtor.