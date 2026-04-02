Above: Panoramic Pacific Ocean views meet literary history at this legendary estate.

Property Highlights:

Location: La Jolla Country Club Heights, La Jolla, California

Listing Price: $9,950,000 (Sealed-bid sale)

Features: 1.51 private acres complete with 5,004 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a historically designated observation tower, detached pool house, expansive ocean-view terrace and 180-degree panoramic vistas.

Added Appeal: This historic estate includes the original 1920s Spanish Revival observation tower and private study where Theodor Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, authored 42 of his most beloved books.

“You’ll look up and down streets. Look ‘em over with care.” And you still won’t find a property that rivals the whimsical provenance of 7301 Encelia Drive. Perched high above the La Jolla coastline on a lot originally chosen for its “magnificent vistas,” this 1.5-acre estate is the longtime residence of Theodor Geisel—the man the world knows as Dr. Seuss. The architectural soul of the home is a 1920s Spanish Revival observation tower that captured Geisel’s imagination in 1948, leading him to commission architect Thomas L. Shepherd to design a residence that wrapped around the structure. It was within this very tower and the adjoining study that Geisel penned 42 of his most beloved titles, crafting a creative sanctuary that remains the heart of the estate today.

While the primary 5,000-square-foot residence has evolved through thoughtful renovation to offer modern luxury and a seamless connection to the outdoors, the spirit of imagination remains untouched. Every room is positioned to capture 180-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, offering the rare sensation of living above the clouds. Now offered via a sealed-bid sale through the University of California, the estate represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to steward a piece of literary history. It is a setting that both humbles and inspires—a place where the past informs the present, and the next owner is invited to write their own legendary chapter.

RISMedia spoke with listing agent Jason Barry of the Jason Barry Team at Barry Estates to learn more about the intricate balance associated with preserving the property’s historical integrity against the modern amenities today’s ultra-high-net-worth buyers expect, and why the sealed-bid sale format is ideal.

Paige Brown: What makes this a Great Space?

Jason Barry: The 1.51 usable acres boast stunning panoramic coastline views, and the house is a wonderful eclectic Mediterranean-style home positioned nicely to enjoy the views and privacy.

PB: The 1920s observation tower is such an iconic landmark. How did the original design of the home evolve to make that tower the focal point of the entire estate?

JB: The observation tower was there when they purchased the property in 1948; they built the original home and subsequent remodels around this tower. The intention was for it to always be the focal point when they designed the house.

PB: With 42 of Dr. Seuss’ 68 books written on-site, how do the office and study spaces still reflect that spirit of creativity for a potential buyer today?

JB: The view from here is simply breathtaking; awe-inspiring and inspirational to say the least. The office is positioned to perfectly capture the view with huge windows and a direct line of sight down to the whitewater coastline.

PB: The property is described as having some of the best views in SoCal. From a luxury marketing perspective, how do you quantify the value of a 180-degree coastal vista that feels like “living above the clouds?”

JB: You quantify it with relativity. How many properties in San Diego offer a comparable view on 1.51 usable acres with an ideal private location centered in a luxury community? Maybe six?

PB: The home saw some significant updates in 1992 and 2008. How do you balance preserving the historical integrity of the “Geisel legacy” with the modern amenities today’s ultra-high-net-worth buyers expect?

JB: The magic of the Geisel office and observatory tower remain with the current home beautifully integrated. It is wonderful as-is, or lends itself to updating to buyers’ desires.

PB: This is a unique “sealed-bid sale” involving the University of California. Why is this specific property better suited for a bid format rather than traditional market listing?

JB: Because the property was donated to the University of California, they have a specific process in place called the Stull Act, which directs the process of selling property valued over $1M. We believe the sealed-bid format is a better format for this sale given the uniqueness of this property; you simply can’t replicate the history and views found here, and it takes time for potential buyers to review the materials that come along with a property of this nature. The process also allows more opportunity and time for interested buyers to come to the table.

For more information, please visit https://jasonbarryteam.com.