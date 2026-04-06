Above, Tony Delgado



JPAR Brokerage announced the appointment of Tony Delgado as the new president. Delgado will continue to serve as the company’s responsible broker and will oversee all aspects of JPAR’s Texas operations.

“For the past number of years, Tony has been at the center of the work that matters most to our agents—support, mentorship, and problem-solving”, said Rick Davidson, CEO of JPAR. “Tony’s appointment bolsters our leadership team and allows for further focus on growth and the changes that are necessary in an ever-evolving industry.”

Delgado brings more than 30 years of real estate experience and has served as JPAR’s broker of record for the past five years, leading the teams responsible for broker support and mentorship. He has a hands-on leadership style and a reputation for being accessible when agents need guidance, the company shares.

“At the end of the day, agents don’t need more noise—they need real support, clear answers, and a brokerage that helps them win,” said Delgado. “My focus is simple: protect the foundation, elevate the agent experience, and build a stronger platform that helps agents grow their business in any market. We’re going to keep raising the standard—together.”

JPAR’s leadership noted that the appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to its core values, “The Three C’s”—community, collaboration and culture.

“Community means we show up for one another; collaboration means we don’t operate in silos—we win together; and culture means professionalism, integrity and putting agents at the center of everything we do. Tony embodies each of these values, and his leadership will help us grow in a way that continues to strengthen every aspect of our company.” Davidson said.

JPAR Brokerage says it plans to accelerate growth initiatives aimed at expanding market presence, improving agent support and infrastructure, delivering industry-leading technology and reinforcing a high-performance environment for experienced agents and teams.

For more information, visit https://jparready.com/.