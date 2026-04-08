The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) has announced the installation of Edwin Acevedo, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 LOTUS, as the 2026 National President. Acevedo was officially installed during the recent NAHREP Homeownership and Housing Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., where housing leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders convened to discuss the future of Hispanic homeownership in the United States.

Acevedo succeeds 2025 President Oralia Herrera, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 TK Realty Inc., and 2024 President Nora Aguirre of CENTURY 21 Americana, according to a release. He is also the sixth NAHREP president to come from the CENTURY 21 network.

Acevedo is an industry leader, entrepreneur, and advocate who built his career around service, mentorship and community impact, according to a release. As founder and broker/owner of CENTURY 21 LOTUS, he helped expand access to homeownership while cultivating future leaders within the real estate profession. His journey with NAHREP also spans local, regional and national leadership roles, where he has worked to amplify Hispanic voices and advance policies that support equitable housing opportunities.

“Edwin represents the very best of our industry—a leader who has built his business on service, lifted others as he has grown, and understands that homeownership is about far more than a transaction,” said Mike Miedler, President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “As NAHREP President, his passion for empowering families, building bridges across communities, and advocating for greater access and opportunity will help shape a stronger, more inclusive future for our industry.”

Acevedo’s installation took place alongside NAHREP’s unveiling of its 2025 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, which highlights both the progress and persistent challenges facing Hispanic households. The report reinforces the critical role Hispanic buyers continue to play in driving homeownership growth nationwide, while underscoring the need for continued advocacy, education, and access to resources.

For more information, visit https://nahrep.org/.