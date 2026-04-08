Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has announced the appointment of D’Wayne Tanner as its new Vice President of Franchise Development. Tanner brings more than 30 years of franchising experience and will lead the brand’s development strategy, focusing on sustainable growth, strong franchise business owner alignment and expanded engagement across the brokerage community.

Tanner has held leadership roles with organizations including Yum! Brands, Wendy’s International, and FOCUS Brands, among others, according to a release. He most recently spent more than a decade with BELFOR Franchise Group, supporting the growth and development of franchise systems across the home services sector.

“What drew me to Pillar To Post is the opportunity to be part of a brand that plays such an important role in the homebuying journey,” said Tanner. “There’s significant opportunity ahead, and I’m excited to help grow the system with the right franchise business owners who are committed to building strong relationships in their communities.”

In his new role, Pillar to Post stated that Tanner will focus on strengthening relationships across franchise brokerage and consultant networks, refining development processes and supporting the continued expansion of Pillar To Post’s footprint across North America. He will also work closely with internal leadership to ensure new franchise business owners are positioned for long-term success through alignment, training and ongoing support.

“D’Wayne’s experience across franchising makes him a tremendous addition to our team,” said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “He understands what it takes to build strong franchise systems and, more importantly, how to support the people behind them. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow with the right partners and strengthen our presence across the industry.”

As Pillar To Post continues to expand, it stated that Tanner will play a key role in elevating the brand’s visibility within the franchise community while helping attract experienced, relationship-driven entrepreneurs to the system.

For more information about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.