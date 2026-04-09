The average real estate professional has embraced using AI technology in their business, with the National Association of Realtors® explicitly endorsing its use for “repetitive tasks.”

One of the most repetitive tasks you can probably imagine is creating listings. The photographic parts of listings have been central to AI discussions. AI-assisted virtual staging has taken off, whereas AI-generated or modified listing photos exist on shaky legal ground. (Your local MLS most likely has guidelines to consult there.)

But while pictures may be worth a thousand words, they still aren’t enough to make a listing alone. While the temptation to craft bullet points for a listing description and let AI take care of the rest is powerful, be sure to double check the copy—especially these points.

Do a fact check

Artificial “intelligence” is something of a misnomer. Generative AI programs don’t actually think, rather the program strings words together. Critical thought, including a fact check, is not included. If you’re relying on AI-generated listing descriptions, you have to be your own fact checker. If the listing description claims the house has a certain number of bathrooms and/or bedrooms, or specific amount of square footage or acreage, make sure it’s the correct number. It’s much better to double check the listing description before uploading it than to explain the listing description was in error at an open house.

Consider what was left out

Again, AI has no true perspective beyond what information you give it. On top of making sure the information it generates is accurate, you should also make sure nothing was left out.

Unlike the AI, you’ve actually stepped through the property you’re listing and know the parts that most attracted you to the house during that tour. Review any notes you took (physical or mental) about the house, and then look at the listing description to make sure all the vital parts of the house made it in.

Be mindful the order of highlighted features

It’s a basic marketing rule; put the thing you want people to see first. You’ve got one second to hook their attention, so lead with the sharpest hook. If for instance, you’re prompting the AI with a bullet point of property features, be mindful of the listing. Put the bullet points in the order you want them to be presented in the listing, because there’s a good chance the AI will take the list order that way. You can also mention in your prompt to AI which listing features are the most important to ensure it highlights them. Once the listing is generated, double check that the order is indeed as you wanted.

Make different listings stand out

If you use the same prompt for multiple listings, or ask for several listings at once, the results will certainly be repetitive. You might have a dozen different listings that essentially read the same, just with different details. (e.g. “123 Blue Lane/456 Red Street is a picturesque property built in the Victorian/Spanish Colonial style, featuring four/five bedrooms.”) Mix up your language a bit and don’t be afraid to get flowery (so long as you stay accurate.) Consumers taking a closer look will notice the text appears AI-generated and it might put them off. Conversely, no consumer will dislike an agent putting evident extra effort in.