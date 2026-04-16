Repliers—a platform that simplifies the application of real estate data—has announced a partnership with HAR.com—the MLS platform owned by the Houston Association of Realtors®—to provide subscribers with modern data access options to deploy new innovations in their businesses.

Under the partnership, Repliers stated it becomes HAR.com’s exclusive platform to license and distribute MLS data in real-time with API features, while providing data security and usage insights. In addition, HAR.com will supplement the Repliers real-time API with proprietary data from HAR.com’s consumer portal and ShowingSmart, the showing service developed and owned by HAR.com.

Repliers stated that it aims to change how MLS partnerships operate, eliminating lag, complexity, and brittle pipelines. Through this partnership, the platform noted that HAR.com subscribers and vendors gain access to real-time, on-demand MLS data through Repliers’ developer-friendly infrastructure. The same shared platform eliminates redundant engineering and lets teams focus on building products, not managing data feeds. Repliers gives users access to HAR.com’s MLS data without the costly overhead of standing up their own data infrastructures.

In addition to MLS data, Repliers noted that HAR.com will add proprietary datasets to its platform at no cost to subscribers. Repliers will be the exclusive point of access for three of HAR.com’s subscriber-only proprietary data sets:

HAR Stats: Member pageviews and leads from HAR.com

ShowingSmart Stats: Real-time showing activity data that provides a leading-edge view into buyer demand and market momentum

Customer Experience Ratings: Verified agent performance data that helps consumers make more informed decisions

By making these datasets available through Repliers’ APIs, HAR.com stated it is extending the reach and utility of its data in ways that benefit its subscribers and the consumers they serve.

Repliers also noted that its model—offering a modern, on-demand access layer alongside existing data delivery methods—gives MLSs and organizations like HAR.com both a path to provide their subscribers with next-generation tools without disrupting what’s already in place, as well as valuable data usage and security insights allowing for better data monetization and reduction in gray market activity.

“Shared infrastructure supports the majority of new use cases, and AI will empower a new generation of Brokers, Agents and Vendors to innovate in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Rhett Damon, CEO of Repliers. “For HAR.com to embrace this reality and lean in with their proprietary data sets shows why they remain one of the most innovative MLSs in the country.”

Houston Association of Realtors® President and CEO Rene Galvan said, “This partnership reflects our philosophy of giving world-class services to our subscribers with valuable tools to build better and faster, while gaining new data insights and security features made possible by real-time data consumption through Repliers.”

HAR.com data subscribers interested in accessing real-time MLS data can learn more at https://repliers.com/har/.