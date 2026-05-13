United® Real Estate has announced the appointment of David Bohm as Regional Vice President of United Real Estate Philadelphia, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in leadership.

With more than a decade of experience across brokerage leadership, agent coaching and business development, United stated that Bohm joins the brokerage at a pivotal time of growth and opportunity amidst rapid industry change. In his new role, he will focus on expanding agent count while elevating production, strengthening agent business planning discipline and creating a collaborative, high-support environment designed to improve agents’ financial outcomes.

“David brings the rare combination of creativity, operational discipline and genuine care for agents that defines strong leadership at United,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “He understands that growth is about both sales production and improving the overall success of our agents, strengthening businesses and helping professionals build durable, financially resilient careers. His leadership style aligns perfectly with our mission.”

“What ultimately drew me to United was the clarity of purpose,” said Bohm. “This is a company that is truly doing things differently: giving agents the freedom to run their own businesses while surrounding them with meaningful support, technology and leadership that cares deeply about their success.”

Bohm stated he is particularly focused on coaching agents to work efficiently and more intentionally, pairing United’s agent-centric, flat-fee model with practical business planning, coaching and accountability. By helping agents focus on activities that are closely married to their individual talents and interests, he plans to foster a culture where agents lead more fulfilling careers and lives and are freed from a one-size-fits-all mentality.

Looking ahead, Bohm said he envisions United Real Estate Philadelphia as a high-performance community where agents are supported both financially and operationally but also have the freedom to run their business without the encumbrance of brokerage commission splits.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedrealestatephiladelphia.com/index.html.