The U.S. housing market has been in a period of resetting and restructuring for years. And while many had hoped that 2026 would finally be the year the environment returned to “normal,” the market has only grown more complex amidst persistent economic uncertainty and industry disruptions.

The truth? We may not know exactly what the “new normal” looks like.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant will break down the true fundamentals shaping future housing demand, discuss the evolving obstacles facing prospective buyers and sellers, and deliver a framework for tracking true market drivers amidst the daily distractions in an economic overview.

The session, titled, “Economic Update: Playing the Long Game: How to Plan When ‘Normal’ Is a Moving Target,” will be the opening session on Friday, Oct. 2.

The event is being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2026 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

Sturtevant has been involved in research on economic, demographic and housing market issues for more than 20 years. As chief economist of Bright MLS, one of the largest multiple listing services in the country serving over 100,000 subscribers across six states and the District of Columbia, she leads research and forecast activities for the MLS, serving as a thought leader on the housing market.

To register for the event, visit:

https://events.rismedia.com/rYk3o1?rt=zlLToeC27U2CmUDUCZxh6A

For more information: https://events.rismedia.com/event/ceo-2026/summary?rt=zlLToeC27U2CmUDUCZxh6A

What’s new at RISMedia’s CEO Exchange this year:

A new schedule and venue: The event has moved to a late September/early October schedule to give attendees a clearer runway to attend—no Labor Day conflict, no distractions. The event is now being held in Georgetown at the Fairmont Hotel.

Your stay is included: For the first time, your All-Access Ticket includes a two-night stay at the Fairmont—a streamlined, high-value experience designed for busy leaders. No extra booking. No added hassle. Just show up and focus on what matters.

Register now!