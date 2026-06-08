Realtor.com® has announced the launch of RealAssist™ AI, a conversational home-search experience built with Google’s Gemini and Google Cloud that aims to transform how consumers navigate the homebuying journey.

Currently available in beta to a select group users across desktop, mobile web and the Realtor.com® app, RealAssist AI enables buyers to search for homes using natural language conversations rather than relying solely on traditional search filters, a release notes. The platform is designed to assist consumers throughout every stage of the buying process—from early affordability questions and neighborhood exploration to connecting with an agent and preparing for closing.

The company says the launch marks Realtor.com®’s latest investment in artificial intelligence as the company looks to simplify one of the most complex consumer decisions while strengthening the role of real estate professionals.

“Realtor.com is positioned to lead the AI era in real estate—and the data already points that way,” said Damian Eales, CEO at Realtor.com®. “We lead our competitors in AI brand favorability. We are the most trusted brand among real estate professionals and the number one real estate news publisher in the country. Our collaboration with News Corp and deep industry roots give us an authority in this space that others simply cannot replicate. We are taking that foundation and building the best AI tools in the industry. That means more informed buyers and sellers, and agents who can have better conversations with every client. RealAssist™ AI is what that looks like today and there is much more to come.”

Realtor.com® says unlike traditional home search tools that rely on a series of filters and predefined criteria, RealAssist AI is designed to engage buyers in an ongoing conversation. Users can describe their ideal lifestyle, commute preferences, budget considerations and must-have features, allowing the platform to surface properties and neighborhoods tailored to their needs.

The experience extends beyond listing discovery, Realtor.com® notes. RealAssist AI helps buyers evaluate affordability, compare neighborhoods, understand trade-offs and gather information about specific homes long before they are ready to schedule a showing.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people will ever make, and most buyers start the process feeling overwhelmed and underprepared.” said Mickey Neuberger, chief consumer and marketing officer at Realtor.com®. “RealAssist™ AI removes the uncertainty and builds confidence at every step, from early research to connecting with a local agent, because the insight behind it is real. Every buyer deserves that.”

One of the platform’s distinguishing features is its integration of location-based intelligence, says Realtor.com®. Powered by Google’s Gemini technology, RealAssist AI can provide commute-time insights, highlight nearby amenities and help buyers visualize how a neighborhood fits into their daily routines. Users can explore factors such as school drop-offs, work commutes, parks and local businesses to better understand how a property aligns with their lifestyle.

The platform also incorporates advanced visualization tools, allowing consumers to view how a property or neighborhood may appear at different times of day, across seasons or with alternative exterior finishes.

RealAssist AI maintains continuity across devices and sessions, remembering user preferences and previous conversations so buyers can resume their search without restarting the process. As priorities evolve, the system adapts and continues the conversation rather than requiring users to repeat information.

Additional features include:

Personalized affordability guidance using plain-language explanations

Side-by-side comparisons of homes and neighborhoods

Search capabilities based on commute times and lifestyle preferences

Enhanced property and neighborhood visualization tools

Cross-device continuity and saved conversations

Seamless connections to local real estate professionals and tour scheduling

Built on more than 30 years of Realtor.com® consumer and listing data, RealAssist AI combines historical insights with current MLS-powered property information. Realtor.com® says the platform incorporates real-time safeguards designed to support Fair Housing compliance and protect MLS data integrity.

While artificial intelligence serves as the engine behind the experience, Realtor.com emphasizes that the technology is intended to complement—not replace—the role of agents.

According to the company, RealAssist AI helps automate the research-heavy stages of home shopping so buyers can engage with agents better informed and prepared. By handling early discovery and education, the platform aims to create more meaningful conversations between consumers and real estate professionals.

As Realtor.com® expands access to RealAssist AI in the coming months, the company sees technology as the beginning of a broader effort to reshape how consumers search for homes while keeping trusted real estate expertise at the center of the transaction.

For more information, visit www.realtor.com.