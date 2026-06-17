Bed Bath & Beyond is seemingly going well beyond the bath—and the bed—with a deal to acquire real estate brokerage Fathom Holdings.

The all-stock transaction values the tech-driven brokerage at roughly $53 million and is designed, the companies say, to build the “nation’s first end-to-end homeownership platform.”

The announcement comes just one day after Fathom’s board removed CEO Marco Fregenal over unspecified policy violations, according to regulatory filings. Board member Adam Rothstein has been appointed Interim CEO, and Daniel Weinmann, the company’s vice president of finance, has been promoted to CFO.

Fregenal could not immediately be reached for comment.

Under the terms of the deal, Fathom shareholders would receive 0.2236 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock for each Fathom share held, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending stockholder and regulatory approvals.

Bed Bath & Beyond, which relaunched as an e-commerce brand after its brick-and-mortar retail collapse, has been aggressively assembling what it calls an “Everything Home” strategy—a three-pillar framework spanning homeownership and transactions, omnichannel commerce and home services.

The Fathom acquisition would fold in the brokerage’s capabilities across residential sales, mortgage, title, insurance and its proprietary intelliAgent technology.

“By combining with Bed Bath & Beyond, we meaningfully expand our ability to deliver a fully integrated, technology-driven experience for agents and consumers,” Rothstein said in a statement.

The deal follows earlier Bed Bath & Beyond acquisitions of home services companies Installed Right and SFV Services.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to RISMedia for updates.