Above, Dean deTonnancourt

Company leaders often reach the top rung of the executive ladder for one crucial reason—they are never satisfied. Not with their firm’s progress, not with its bottom line and not with its standing in the industry. They are always demanding more in every way.

Dean deTonnancourt exemplifies what it means to continually strive for excellence. Recently, REMAX announced that deTonnancourt’s Rhode Island-based HomeSmart Professionals had joined its brand, with the brokerage now operating as REMAX Revolution, bringing more than 300 agents and seven offices into the network.

With more than three decades in real estate, deTonnancourt spent seven years of his career as a REMAX agent before becoming a broker and bringing the Keller Williams brand to Rhode Island in 2000. In early 2014, he pioneered yet another unknown brand to the marketplace, launching HomeSmart Professionals, the franchise’s first location on the East Coast.

Having achieved long-term success, deTonnancourt recently found great satisfaction from the simplest of exercises. What began as a lighthearted social media idea turned into something far more meaningful. deTonnancourt invited his agents to describe their company in just one word.

When he watched the finished video, the impact was immediate. They shared words like love, respect, empowerment, rewarding and professional—but one word rose above the rest again and again: family. It was clear that what his agents valued most wasn’t a logo or a name, but the culture they had built together.

“It is the way we support one another, the way that we genuinely show up for each other in an industry where that isn’t always the norm,” he says.

deTonnancourt had set out to build a brokerage where collaboration and culture mattered, the kind of agency he had envisioned during his formative real estate years. As the broker/owner, he explains that it is his responsibility to recognize “both our strengths and our limitations, and to always look forward to ensure we’re positioned not only to survive, but to truly thrive.

“What makes our culture different is that it doesn’t treat community involvement as an add-on. It’s part of our identity. You’re expected to succeed, but you’re also expected to contribute—to lift others up, to help them succeed, not just close the next deal.”

deTonnancourt explains that experience in the real estate industry has taught him that while numbers clearly count, they’re not the end-all.

“If you had asked me early on in my career what success looked like, I might have pointed to production—deals closed, income, maybe a few awards on the wall,” he says. “That’s how the industry teaches us to keep score. But over time, that definition just doesn’t hold up. I have come to understand that working with people you respect and care about is what makes this business meaningful. I take care of my people, so they can take care of their businesses.”

deTonnancourt’s career reflects a rare combination of longevity, adaptability and forward-thinking leadership. He has consistently positioned himself, and the agents he serves, at the forefront of industry change.

Building a ‘durable’ success

deTonnancourt’s philosophy has translated into measurable success. Under his leadership, the company has earned significant industry recognition, positioning the brokerage among the top three firms in the state, including being named the No. 1 real estate agency in Rhode Island by Providence Business News in 2024. The company has also been recognized nationwide, earning a place among industry rankings, including among the Top 500 national brokerage firms in RISMedia’s Power Broker Report.

deTonnancourt’s leadership has earned both peer recognition and industry accolades, including serving as president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors® and being named Realtor® of the Year at both the state and local levels.

Most recently, deTonnancourt led a bold transition, aligning his brokerage—and its hundreds of agents serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut—with the REMAX network. Following the move, he expanded the organization with a seventh location dedicated to REMAX Revolution’s Commercial Division.

Committed to delivering the training agents need, this past year, he expanded his impact by acquiring a longstanding real estate school, Real Estate Nexus Training Academy, further elevating the depth and accessibility of educational opportunities available to agents with practical, timely training that strengthens their skills in an evolving market.

deTonnancourt’s reinvention mirrors the evolution of REMAX itself. The brand is redefining its place in the industry—including a proposed alignment with The Real Brokerage, a major industry maneuver that is expected to fortify both companies. REMAX’s new branding, tools and compensation model create a pathway for brokers to offer highly competitive structures while overcoming a perception that once positioned it as out of reach for many agents. Dispelling the myth that top-tier brands must come at the expense of flexibility, REMAX is proving that agents can have both: powerful brand recognition and a model built around their success.

Gregarious yet modest, deTonnancourt deflects a discussion of his professional accolades, instead heaping praise upon his team. “It is all due to their hard work,” he claims.

Regardless of who is responsible, his success has thrust him to the forefront in the southern New England region. In addition, he is frequently asked to speak as one of the most sought-after industry experts.

Others are more willing to openly express their opinions of deTonnancourt.

REMAX Revolution’s Career Services Director Jenn Tonucci has been a Realtor® for 21 years. She says it’s deTonnancourt’s leadership and industry knowledge that draw people to their brokerage, explaining that they aren’t recruiting agents in the traditional sense.

“It’s a really exciting time because we are attracting agents,” she says. “It feels like we are in a rocket ship that is still taking off. Agents are finding us, and when they join the company, they often bring their colleagues and industry friends.

“Dean is a walking, talking book of real estate knowledge. When you ask him a question, he doesn’t have to go look it up. He doesn’t hesitate—he just answers your question because he knows what’s happening in the industry.”

Adam Cardinal, a Realtor® licensed in 2011, has worked with deTonnancourt for the past six years. He acknowledges that good people and good agents equals a great real estate company.

“There are many positives with the move to REMAX,” he says. “Real estate is ever-changing, and we needed a bigger presence. Now, with a network of over 145,000 agents, there is a lot of support. Recently, Dean traveled to learn about the latest REMAX systems, then came right back to teach all of us.

“He knows what is coming next, with his ear to the ground. He eats, sleeps and breathes real estate, and he brings it all home to us. Dean is at the helm of the ship, and the people he has chosen to run the ship alongside him are second to none as well. There is no better place to be than here.”

Deborah Giannini, a Realtor® with REMAX Revolution, was recognized at the company’s recent Appreciation and Recognition Gala with its Spirit Award, which honors an agent who consistently shows up for others, leads with integrity and contributes to the strength of the company culture.

She explained it was particularly meaningful to her because she was selected by her peers, who she considers the best in the industry. She described how important it is to be in business with deTonnancourt because of his integrity and the way she always feels supported, saying, “there is a humanity to him that goes beyond being a broker. No matter what he has going on, he is there for you. It is one of his best qualities.”

Delivering on Promises

Attracting the best agents and keeping them happy and productive are keys to deTonnancourt’s business longevity and success.

“For me, it’s always started with one simple belief: If you build a company around the agent, everything else follows,” he says. “Recruiting to me is more about attraction. It isn’t about convincing someone to join us; it’s about showing them our value and a better way to run their personal business. Our focus is on the agent—their goals, their challenges and what they want their career to look like a year or five years from now.”

Retention, on the other hand, comes down to delivering on that promise every day, he explains.

“If we focus on delivering on every promise made when an agent joins, they will tell our story louder than we ever could,” he says. “Our culture plays a big role. We’ve built a true business family where agents support one another, but that isn’t enough. We make sure they have the tools, marketing, leadership and environment to succeed at a high level. If agents feel supported, productive and proud of where they work, they have no need to look elsewhere.”

Adapting and thriving

The industry has evolved dramatically, notes deTonnancourt, and it’s still changing.

“When I started, real estate was much more relationship-driven and local,” he says. “Today, it’s faster, more complex and more visible. While those relationships remain central to an agent’s success, consumers are more informed, transactions require more precision and transparency and agents have to be more skilled than ever.

“Overall, I do think it’s been for the better—but only for those willing to evolve. The bar has been raised, and that’s a good thing. It’s forced agents and brokerages to become more professional, more accountable and more focused on delivering real value to the client.

At the same time, he admits, there’s a lot of noise out there—new models, new platforms, consolidation and headlines.

“My approach has always been to cut through the noise and stay focused on what actually matters: helping agents build meaningful, sustainable businesses,” he says. “The companies that stay grounded in that will continue to thrive, regardless of how the industry shifts.”

Beyond the success of the company and the support of his agents, deTonnancourt credits much of his journey to his partner, Steve Meersman, whose unwavering support has been a constant—especially during the times when the demands of the business require so much of his time and energy.

“Success for me now is a lot quieter and a lot more durable,” he says. “It’s seeing people who started unsure of themselves build careers with confidence. It’s knowing the systems we built actually remove the guesswork instead of adding to it. I measure success by what happens when I’m not in the room. The agents who mentor others the way they were mentored. The consistency of our culture. The fact that people stay, grow and bring others along with them means a lot to me. We are the company we are today because of the people who are a part of it.

“And beyond the business, it’s the ripple effect. The families supported, the communities strengthened, the sense that what we are doing has weight outside of a transaction and impacts lives every day. I don’t think success is what you accumulate. It’s what you set in motion, the people you help, that really matters—that is what endures.”

For more information, please visit https://revolution-ri.remax.com/.