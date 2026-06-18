Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced a landmark merger between three leading brokerages across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania that brings together Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties with Realty Connect USA.

With this announcement, the combined company will do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Realty Connect, comprising more than 1,100 affiliated real estate professionals across 22 offices and a coverage area stretching from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Westhampton, New York, according to a release.

Realty Connect USA was founded in 2009 by Michael Ardolino, John Fitzgerald, Bart Cafarella, and Fern Karhu. Since then, the firm has grown to 16 locations and 700 agents across Long Island, from Flushing to Westhampton. Ardolino, Fitzgerald, Cafarella and Karhu will continue in local executive leadership roles, the company noted.

“We are proud of what we have built as a leading independent brokerage on Long Island,” said Fitzgerald. “As the real estate industry continues to evolve, this move provides our affiliated agents with strong support and positions the company for long-term development.”

“Long Island represents a significant portion of New York State’s population, and we see a clear opportunity to grow our market share and further support our affiliated agents’ success,” said Cafarella. “Aligning with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand strengthens our ability to connect with consumers who are drawn to this region’s unique balance of proximity to Manhattan and more than 400 miles of coastline.”

The company also noted that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo, led by co-owners Albert Faiola and Frank Stimiloski, has expanded over the past decade from a single office to eight locations with more than 400 affiliated agents. Faiola and Stimiloski will lead the combined three-state brokerage, while Steve Deans, COO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo, will oversee the New Jersey operations.

“When Frank and I started the business, our goal was to build a multi-state brokerage, and we have stayed focused on that from the beginning,” said Faiola. “Thanks to the unwavering support of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, we have been able to expand our footprint and serve more people and more communities with the unique lifestyle focus,” said Faiola.

“This combination brings together experienced leadership across three states and creates a stronger platform for our affiliated agents and clients,” said Stimiloski. “With more than 150 years of combined experience, we are well positioned to compete across our markets.”

Founded in 2016 by Aret Kayserilioglu and Fred Bollinger, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties, based in Massapequa, New York, is also part of the tri-state combination forming Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Realty Connect. The firm is integrated into the Long Island operations serving Nassau to Westhampton. Kayserilioglu and Bollinger will continue in their leadership roles as well, the release noted.

“The formation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Realty Connect strengthens our presence across a key multi-state region,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “Affiliated agents in these markets gain access to proprietary insights and consumer touchpoints that enhance how they serve clients, with the advantage of a brand built around how people live.”

For more information, visit www.BHGRC.com.