Lamacchia Realty announced its expansion into Vermont, now licensed to provide residential real estate brokerage services in its seventh state and completing its presence across all six New England states.

The expansion follows the company’s recent acquisition of Steepleview Realty in North Adams, Massachusetts, which already held a Vermont real estate license. Lamacchia Realty currently has six agents licensed in Vermont and expects that number to grow in the future, the company noted.

“Adding Vermont is an exciting milestone for our company and our clients,” said Anthony Lamacchia, founder and owner of Lamacchia Realty. “As more buyers and sellers relocate throughout New England and to Florida, our expanded footprint allows us to provide seamless service across the markets our clients care about most.”

Angela Rastellini will serve as the managing broker of record for Vermont. She also holds the same role for Lamacchia Realty’s operations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhone Island, according to a release.

The company said the Vermont licensure will enhance its ability to assist clients with relocations, second-home purchase, investment properties and residential transactions throughout the Northeast and Florida.

For more information, visit www.lamacchiarealty.com.