Above, Village home in Lower Longwood, Eaton Constantine

In this edition of Great Spaces, we travel to the British countryside to explore a home with historic character along with easy access to village life and market-town amenities.

Property highlights:

Location: Lower Longwood, Eaton Constantine, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Listing Price: Offers in the region of £695,000 (approx. $917,782 USD)

Features: Approximately 0.77 acres with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, a farmhouse-style kitchen, atmospheric living room with wood-burning stove, impressive sunroom/conservatory overlooking the gardens, utility room, detached double garage, additional garage space and workshop/store.

Added Appeal: A sought-after rural hamlet setting with established gardens, generous parking, open countryside nearby and convenient access to both Shrewsbury and Telford.

Set in the small hamlet of Lower Longwood, near Eaton Constantine, this detached country residence is surrounded by farmland, individual homes and open countryside. The property offers convenient connections to both Shrewsbury and Telford, making it an appealing choice for those seeking space, charm and a quieter pace without feeling cut off from everyday conveniences.

Inside, the home offers a flexible and welcoming layout. A farmhouse-style kitchen serves as the heart of the home, while the principal reception room, with beamed detailing and a wood-burning stove, brings warmth and atmosphere. An impressive sunroom/conservatory opens the interiors toward the gardens, creating a bright year-round space for relaxing, reading or simply taking in the changing seasons.

Outside, a sweeping driveway provides a strong sense of arrival and ample parking. A detached double garage, additional garage space and workshop/store add practical appeal, while the gardens combine lawns, established planting and open areas designed for outdoor enjoyment.

RISMedia spoke with Charlotte Hunting, sales negotiator for Samuel Wood, a member of Mayfair Office Group, to learn more about the lifestyle offered by 7 Lower Longwood and why its combination of rural setting, flexible accommodation and strong connections makes it such a compelling Shropshire home.

Paige Brown: What makes this a Great Space?

Charlotte Hunting: 7 Lower Longwood is a wonderful example of a country home that offers both character and practicality. It gives buyers a real sense of space, privacy and countryside calm, yet it remains well connected to Shrewsbury and Telford. The accommodation has also been thoughtfully extended, so the home feels balanced and usable, with inviting reception spaces, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and excellent garaging and workshop provision.

PB: For an international buyer, especially someone coming from the U.S., how would you describe the appeal of this part of Shropshire?

CH: Shropshire offers a very authentic version of English country living. It has beautiful countryside, historic towns, walking routes and a slower pace, but it is not disconnected. From Lower Longwood, buyers can enjoy a peaceful rural hamlet setting while still being within reach of Shrewsbury’s shops, restaurants, cultural amenities and rail connections. The Wrekin is also nearby, which is a much-loved landmark for walking and outdoor pursuits.

PB: The farmhouse-style kitchen is described as a sociable focal point. Why is that important here?

CH: In a country home, the kitchen often becomes the natural gathering place, and that is certainly true at 7 Lower Longwood. It works well for daily life, but also for informal entertaining. It has a warm, practical feel that suits the character of the property, with the kind of welcoming atmosphere people often hope to find in a rural home.

PB: The living room has a wood-burning stove and beamed detailing. How does that shape the feel of the property?

CH: Those features give the house a real sense of warmth and individuality. The wood-burning stove creates a lovely focal point, particularly in the cooler months, while the beams add charm and texture. It is the sort of room where buyers can immediately imagine settling in after a countryside walk or gathering with family and friends.

PB: The sunroom/conservatory seems to be one of the standout spaces. What does it add to the home?

CH: The sunroom is a wonderful feature because it connects the house so directly to the gardens. It brings in natural light, frames views across the grounds and gives the owners an additional living space that can be used in many ways. It could be a morning coffee spot, a reading room or simply somewhere to enjoy the garden throughout the year.

PB: How does the outdoor space enhance the lifestyle?

CH: The plot is large enough to feel private and generous, but still manageable. The gardens include lawned areas, established planting and open sections, so there is room for outdoor seating, recreation and general enjoyment. Combined with the rural outlook, it creates a calm setting that is very much part of the property’s appeal.

PB: The property also includes substantial garaging and workshop space. How important is that for today’s buyers?

CH: Very important. Buyers moving to a rural or semi-rural home often want practical space as well as character. The detached double garage, additional garage space and workshop/store provide flexibility for vehicles, hobbies, equipment or future projects. Along with the sweeping driveway and ample parking, it makes the property very workable for everyday life.

PB: Who do you see as the ideal buyer for 7 Lower Longwood?

CH: It could appeal to a wide range of buyers. It may suit someone relocating from a busier setting, a family wanting more outdoor space or downsizers who still want land, character and useful outbuildings. It would also be attractive to buyers who want a full-time country home rather than simply a weekend retreat, because the access to Shrewsbury and Telford makes it so practical.

PB: With many buyers prioritizing lifestyle, why does this property feel especially timely?

CH: Buyers are increasingly looking for homes that offer a better quality of life—space, privacy, access to nature and a sense of calm—but they still need convenience. 7 Lower Longwood delivers that balance beautifully. It has the charm and setting people associate with countryside living, along with the layout, parking, storage and connections that make day-to-day life easy.

For more information, visit www.samuelwood.co.uk.