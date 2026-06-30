In the continued evolution of the MLS landscape as of late, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) recently announced a “Limited Exposure in Coming Soon” option for listings.

A post on the MLS’s Knowledgebase blog details that the option will prevent a designated listing from being circulated through IDX feeds. Specifically, CRMLS stated that the new option can “exclude listings from designated third-party sites at the client’s request without limiting the ability to share the listing on broker-controlled websites and/or social media platforms.”

This is an evolution of CRMLS’s pre-existing “Coming Soon” option for listings, which the MLS has had since 2020. The status is allowed for up to 21 days on the MLS, and a listing does not accumulate Days on Market during this period. Recently in March, CRMLS announced that “Coming Soon” listings would begin to be circulated through IDX to appear in searches on public portals and third-party websites.

The MLS said the move to circulate “Coming Soon” listing to IDX came from “near universal demand from the brokerage community and the clients they represent to foster greater transparency when understanding the value of properties.”

With the “Limited Exposure in Coming Soon” option, the IDX circulation of “Coming Soon” remains the default, but real estate professionals may now manually select “Internet: No” to remove the listing from feeds. CRMLS also noted in the post that if a seller requests no internet distribution, the listing “must be removed from all social media platforms and taken off any broker controlled websites.”