HomeSmart has announced a new strategic partnership with Rockstar Connect, a networking event platform. The group, founded and led by Steven David Elliot, will focus on growth efforts across the brokerage’s nationwide foothold.

Rockstar Connect focuses on relationship-driven, in-person network strengthening events, the company stated. Boasting more than 100,000 attendees at its events over the years, the organization is poised to support HomeSmart’s recruitment efforts with this exclusive collaboration. The platform’s nationwide network of local chapters creates new opportunities for real estate professionals, brokerages and business leaders from all professions to work together to better serve consumers and communities.

Launched at HomeSmart North Carolina, the partnership comes on the heels of the brokerage’s appointment of Aaron Peeler as North Carolina Broker-in-Charge. Having previously collaborated extensively on agent outreach and development, Peeler and Elliot stated they are preparing to continue their efforts across the national brokerage network.

“I’m excited to be officially working with Aaron Peeler and the HomeSmart team,” Elliot shared in a recent social media update. “We’re aligned on something that matters deeply to me: Real estate is still a relationship business. Technology matters. Systems matter. But people grow through trust, connection and meaningful in-person relationships.”

Peeler echoed this excitement, “Steven and the team at Rockstar Connect understand what we at HomeSmart have always known—people are at the core of true industry success.”

In addition to hosting and coordinating his renowned networking events, Elliot stated he plans to enable and assist agents from HomeSmart brokerages across the country to create and run their own local Rockstar Connect events.

HomeSmart Chief Industry Officer Todd Sumney said this will be extremely empowering for agents and the communities they serve.

“Steven is a connector. He connects people who can help each other and collaborate together to benefit consumers and local communities,” he said. “The fact that he is now replicating this within our HomeSmart ecosystem will have an amazing impact everywhere we operate.”

HomeSmart stated that Elliot is also working towards building out his own real estate team within the brokerage. The HomeSmart Rockstar Connect Realty team will leverage the model’s 100% commission framework, as well as Elliot’s own Rockstar Connect ethos, to build a uniquely modeled team.

For more information, visit https://homesmart.com/.