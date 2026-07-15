When Thomas Jefferson noted that all men (and women) are created equal, he didn’t mean real estate agents. Since you’ve gone to the trouble of reading this, you’re clearly serious about your craft. Not so for many others. They are the ones who will find that clients today are much savvier than they used to be, what with all the information available to them that not so long ago was not.

As such, make sure you’re totally on top of the following skills to ensure you not only keep present clients, but gain referrals from them for future business.

Communication

A great many clients will be first-time buyers who need serious hand-holding. Most of them will expect you to be available whenever they want to connect. It’s vital that you make them feel that they’re your most important client. Return calls and texts asap.

Tech expertise

Most homebuyer hopefuls are tech-savvy, so you must be as well. It starts with a customer relationship management tool (CRM) to keep track of the prospects clients and networking contacts met throughout the year. Then it continues with one product that turns emails into video messaging, another that provides storyboards and voiceover capabilities and more.

Negotiating ability

It’s one thing to be a good negotiator when it comes to representing buyer clients making offers for properties. It’s entirely another to now have to often negotiate with the buyers for a contractual agreement following the Burnett judgment. Getting tips from more experienced agents and practicing mock negotiation scenarios can prepare you for the real thing.

Networking know-how

The most successful agents are usually also the ones with the best connections. Buyer and seller clients alike want to know that you can take care of any problem that might arise. That includes knowing the best local home inspectors, real estate lawyers, mortgage lenders, home stagers, landscapers, plumbers, carpenters and anyone else who might be of value.

Marketing wizardry

If you want to be where prospective clients will find you, marketing yourself properly is the answer. Of course social media marketing is the key, but understanding which options to utilize is a challenge. Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and more offer ways to connect with all kinds of people and age groups.

Tactful conversing

Buyers will be making a huge financial commitment. They will rely on your expertise to guide them, but few want to be pushed. You must find the fine line of offering advice and your opinion without making clients feel they must listen to you. After all, they’re the ones who will live with whatever decision they make.