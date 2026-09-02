Above, Jamie Gagliano

Douglas Elliman Realty announced that Jamie Gagliano has returned to the firm in the role of chief operations officer, Brokerage.

“I can’t overstate how proud I am to welcome Jamie back to Douglas Elliman,” said Michael S. Liebowitz, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc. “The admiration and affection she’s earned from agents and executives, both here and across our industry, as well as her proven operational expertise, will be critical to ensuring Elliman remains the home of choice for the most exceptional agents and staff. I have long considered Jamie an excellent leader, and I am excited to see our international brand and platform grow under her stewardship.”

According to a release, most recently, Gagliano served as partner and chief operating officer for Noble Black & Partners at The Corcoran Group, roles she originated when the team was originally based at Douglas Elliman. Prior to that, she was chief operating officer for The Holly Parker Team, also at Douglas Elliman.

“I am delighted to be back at Douglas Elliman,” said Gagliano. “This is a company built on entrepreneurship, and under Michael’s leadership that spirit is now paired with real operational muscle and technology from Elius that will redefine what agents can achieve. I’m here to make sure our infrastructure is as ambitious as our agents, and I couldn’t be more excited to help build that future.”

The brokerage said Gagliano will oversee Douglas Elliman’s national operations infrastructure, working to streamline systems, sharpen agent and staff support, and build the operational backbone for a more efficient, scalable brokerage. Her mandate includes aligning operations with the company’s technology transformation, including the rollout of Elius, Douglas Elliman’s AI intelligence platform built by Google Cloud, the release noted.

An active member of Chief, the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), the Worldwide Women’s Association and New York Residential Agent Continuum (NYRAC), Gagliano also sits on the Boards of Directors of DIFFA, the Design industries Foundation and the Stetson University School of Music.

For more information, visit www.elliman.com.