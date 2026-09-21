Inside Real Estate, the company behind the BoldTrail platform, has announced a partnership with Roomvo, an interactive room visualization provider, that offers AI-powered capabilities directly onto every BoldTrail listing page.

Homebuyers browsing a BoldTrail listing can now click “Restyle” and instantly try new flooring, wall colors, tile and countertops on that listing’s actual photos. The visualizer runs directly in the browser, and listings with Roomvo enabled have seen up to 170% more showing requests, according to a release.

“Buyers already picture themselves in a home before they book a showing. Roomvo gives them a faster, more confident way to do it, right inside the listing they’re already looking at,” said Jack Markham, chief marketing officer at Inside Real Estate. “It turns every listing into something buyers can actually shape, not just scroll past.”

“BoldTrail puts Roomvo in front of a large, active base of home shoppers, which makes this a strong fit for our visualizer,” said Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo. “Our work with other portals has shown listings with Roomvo enabled driving up to three times the showings booked. We expect BoldTrail brokerages to see similar results as buyers put the tool to use.”

Inside noted that the Roomvo visualizer allows users to view a static listing photo with different design elements, allowing potential buyers to see what a home can look like with different furniture, appliances and fixtures.

For more information, visit insiderealestate.com and roomvo.com.