The National Association of Realtors® announced it has won Meta’s 2026 Agency Award for Best Use of Automation for the innovative use of AI-powered audience technology to connect more effectively with prospective first-time homebuyers.

The Meta Agency Awards recognize agencies and advertisers that use Meta’s advertising solutions in innovative ways to produce measurable business results, according to a release. The award considered more than 400 submissions from across North America and Latin America this year.

The Best Use of Automation category honors campaigns that effectively use Meta’s AI-powered automation tools, particularly Advantage+, to improve performance, scale and business outcomes, according to a release. The winning entry featured NAR’s Consumer Ad Campaign and its use of Meta Advantage+ Audience targeting to reach first-homebuyers.

“This recognition shows our strategic plan in action. We are modernizing how NAR works for members by using new tools to help them get to their next transaction more efficiently,” said Bennett Richardson, NAR chief marketing and communications officer. “We reached prospective homebuyers more effectively while reducing costs and delivering greater value to our members.”

NAR stated it has worked with advertising partner Havas and Meta to develop a structured test comparing Advantage+ Audience with NAR’s traditional targeting strategy. Meta’s machine-learning technology analyzed engagement, audience and conversion signals to identify additional prospective first-time homebuyers beyond manually defined audience segments.

Compared with NAR’s standard audience-targeting approach, the Advantage+ campaign generated 432,000 landing page views while reducing the cost per landing page view by 29% and overall spending by 25%, according to a release. It also produced a 9-percentage-point increase in consumers who said they intended to use an agent who is a Realtor®.

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