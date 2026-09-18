As CEO and co-owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage, the No. 1 REMAX team in the world*, I’m often asked what it takes to build a high-performing real estate business. Many people think the answer is simple: close more transactions.

Production certainly matters, and high-performing agents should be proud of the businesses they’ve built. But after years of leading one of the industry’s top-performing teams, I’ve learned that sustainable growth is about much more than production alone.

For the Ashton Real Estate Group, based in Nashville, Tennessee, and with a presence in Florida and Colorado, sustainable growth shows up in decisions most consumers never see, from who we bring onto our team to where we choose to grow and the opportunities we pursue. It also means asking ourselves what each transaction brings to the business while ensuring every client receives the service they deserve. If we’re growing but our clients are suffering, or our team is burning out, that growth isn’t sustainable.

Another key to sustainable growth is investing in education, something that has paid dividends throughout my career. Agents who invest in designation-level programs or industry training tend to build stronger businesses, not because the letters after their name close more deals, but because that training focuses on the disciplines that support long-term growth. Learning how to strengthen client relationships, improve pricing strategies and sharpen negotiation skills can help create a referral-based business that grows over time.

Here are three lessons I’ve learned that can help any agent build a business that stands the test of time:

Invest in relationships before chasing transactions.

Never stop learning and sharpening your skills.

Build systems that allow you to grow without sacrificing the client experience.

Those principles have guided our team for years, and having the support of the REMAX brand has helped us continue building on that foundation.

I love seeing real estate agents grow their business and increase their production, but the goal shouldn’t be to hit a number and move on. The real goal is to build a business that people return to and recommend to others. That’s what creates success year after year.

Whether you’re leading a team or building your own business, be intentional about what you measure. It’s easy to focus only on production, but sustainable growth comes from building a business that clients trust and that can thrive through every market cycle.

For more information, visit https://www.nashvillesmls.com.

*As ranked in the REMAX Top 50 Worldwide Large Team Residential list for January – April 2026. Each REMAX office is independently owned and operated.