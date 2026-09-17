Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of Rivolta International Realty as its exclusive member for Rome and the entire Lazio region.

Rivolta International Realty brings more than seven decades of experience, local knowledge and a dedicated approach to representing Rome and the Lazio region’s properties, according to a release.

“It is a privilege to welcome Rivolta International Realty to Forbes Global Properties as the exclusive member for Rome and the entire Lazio region,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Rome is home to an extraordinary collection of celebrated properties, and Rivolta’s seven decades of local market knowledge, respected expertise, and time-honored client relationships will be a tremendous benefit to our members and global audience of affluent buyers.”

The firm noted that it has built itself on the heritage and market expertise of Gruppo Rivolta, an independent real estate firm founded in 1956. For generations, Rivolta said has cultivated longstanding relationships with private clients, institutions and international partners, establishing a reputation built on market authority, discretion and an intimate understanding of Rome and its surrounding territories.

“The opportunity Rome has today is to transform growing international interest into investments capable of generating value for the city. The challenge is not only attracting capital, but turning it into heritage restoration, employment and development for the territory. With Rivolta International Realty and our entry into the Forbes Global Properties network, we want to put our knowledge of Rome at the service of this vision, opening it to a global audience of qualified investors,” said Sergio Rivolta Lippo, president of Gruppo Rivolta.

Forbes noted that as a member of the brand’s exclusive network, Rivolta International Realty now has access to its engaged audience of more than 167 million, as well as its branding and marketing services.

For more information, visit http://forbesglobalproperties.com/.