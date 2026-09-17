Zillow® and Realtor.com® have announced that Preview℠ listings are now live on both sites. No special login or brokerage relationship required, the same early access is available for every buyer on both platforms starting today.

The collaboration was originally announced in May, set to bring pre-market homes to buyers across the two of the most-visited real estate platforms in the U.S.

Christopher Roberts—Zillow’s chief product officer—said that the collaboration “(sets) a new standard for pre-market transparency on Zillow and Realtor.com.”

“While others in this industry are moving in the other direction and restricting early listings to private networks, we’re proving that broad, public visibility is better for sellers, better for buyers and better for agents,” he continued.

Head of Realtor.com Next Anna Marie Castiglioni agreed with Roberts sentiment, and added that “an open marketplace serves buyers and sellers better than a closed one.”

“Bringing Preview Listings to both platforms means every buyer, on either site, gets access to the same homes at the same time—and every seller gets the benefit of that broad reach,” she continued.

Zillow stated that the collaboration launched with more than 400 brokerage partners already enrolled in Preview—including Keller Williams, REMAX, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, HomeServices of America, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, United Real Estate, Engel & Völkers and Side.

The portals also noted that Preview listings are clearly labeled and receive enhanced visibility in search results and email alerts on both Zillow and Realtor.com. Once a buyer finds a Zillow Preview or Realtor.com Preview home, they can:

Save it to stay updated as more details become available

Contact the listing agent to get questions answered quickly

Pre-book a tour to be one of the first in the door when the home is ready for showings

Use the extra time to connect with a buyer’s agent and get pre-approved for a mortgage

Zillow noted that the collaboration expands options for sellers just as much as buyers, as—according to the portal’s data—Preview listings receive 18% more views, 9% more shares and 7% more saves than comparable listings during the first 14 days on market.

As part of this collaboration, Zillow stated that agents will receive the same benefits for both their Zillow Preview and Realtor.com Preview listings, available at no cost to sellers or agents participating through an enrolled brokerage. Participating agents receive several benefits:

Greater visibility: Preview listings receive elevated placement in search results and saved-home alerts during the Preview period on both Zillow and Realtor.com

Free connections based on buyer choice: Consumers have the choice to connect with the listing agent or with a local buyer’s agent, depending on their needs. When a buyer reaches out to the listing agent directly through Zillow or Realtor.com, those connections are free for the listing agent.

Revenue participation: If a qualified Preview connection from either a Zillow Preview or Realtor.com Preview home results in a closed transaction through a qualified partner agent, the listing agent may receive a share of the revenue earned from that transaction, settled through their brokerage. This fee does not increase consumers’ or agents’ costs. As always, commissions remain negotiable between consumers and the agents representing them.

For more information, visit https://www.zillow.com/.