Artificial intelligence has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics in real estate. Nearly every conversation about the future of our industry includes automation, predictive analytics and digital transformation. As someone who spends every day focused on operations, technology and growth, I find that exciting. But I also believe we’re asking the wrong question.

The conversation shouldn’t be whether AI will replace people. It should be how technology can better support them.

At HomeSmart, that philosophy isn’t a response to today’s AI movement. It’s how we’ve operated for more than two decades. We built our business on the belief that technology should remove barriers, not create distance between people. Technology has never been the destination; it’s the tool that allows professionals to spend more time advising clients, building relationships and growing their businesses.

Technology can absolutely make people more efficient. But it can’t replace the confidence that comes from experienced guidance, collaboration and real human connection. That’s why maintaining accessible, hands-on support remains one of our most important investments.

For our agents, that means dedicated teams supporting onboarding, transactions, closings and more, along with experienced brokers who are available by phone, email and in person. More than 94% of our incoming support calls are answered without ever reaching voicemail because when agents need help, they deserve to reach a person.

That same philosophy shapes how we invest in professional development. From our new KickStart program to our partnership with Ninja Selling, we create opportunities for agents to learn from experienced professionals, strengthen relationships and continue growing throughout their careers.

Our commitment extends to brokers/owners as well. Our franchise services team, including our dedicated franchise success coach, provides strategic guidance, operational support and onboarding expertise throughout every stage of ownership. Technology helps leaders operate more efficiently, but trusted advisors help them make better decisions.

This isn’t a legacy practice we’ve simply held onto. It’s a business strategy we’ve continued to invest in because it produces stronger outcomes for our agents, broker/owners and the consumers they serve.

Technology and human expertise are most effective when they work together. Automation should handle repetitive processes while experienced professionals provide insight, accountability and perspective. That’s what creates stronger businesses, stronger relationships and ultimately a better experience for consumers.

Our industry will continue to evolve, and so will the technology that supports it. But the things that have always defined great brokerages haven’t changed: responsive teams, knowledgeable leadership and a culture where people help one another succeed.

We’ll continue investing in smarter tools. We’ll continue embracing innovation. But we’ll remain equally committed to the people who make those tools meaningful.

Because in an industry built on relationships, the most valuable asset will never be artificial.

To learn more about HomeSmart’s agent- and broker-forward offerings, visit HomeSmart.com.