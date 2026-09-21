From left: Amanda Morris, Ria Bacigalupa, Stephanie Duran, Catie Ish, Amelia Robinson. Alex Ignacio photo.

It may not have been the intent for Veritas Real Estate Partners to be composed of only women agents, but they certainly aren’t upset with the results.

Corcoran Plaza Properties, the exclusive Corcoran affiliate serving Santa Fe and the surrounding region, recently announced that Veritas has joined forces. The five-woman luxury team, comprised of Stephanie Duran, Amanda Morris, Catie Ish, Ria Bacigalupa and Amelia Robinson, closed more than $100 million in Santa Fe real estate sales in 2025, and brings a deeply relational, community-rooted approach to Corcoran Plaza Properties’ luxury brokerage business.

“The group formed very organically, not necessarily with the goal of being ‘all-female led,’” says Duran, the lead partner. “What was important, however, was bringing together a like-minded group who share common values, a fierce work ethic and commitment to exceptional client service.

“From the beginning, the team was built on collaboration, with members supporting the lead partners while simultaneously developing their own businesses, relationships and clientele. The fact that we are all female was a valuable coincidence and a quality that we now acknowledge as bringing us great strength.”

Corcoran Plaza Properties launched in October 2025 as the Corcoran brand’s first affiliate in New Mexico, and is currently led by Managing Broker Matt Desmond. The firm, formerly Santa Fe Properties, was founded in 1986 and has grown into one of the region’s top-performing brokerages, representing the sellers in the highest-priced home sale of 2024. Veritas’ arrival marks a significant addition to the firm’s luxury track record as it continues to build on that legacy under the Corcoran name.

The Corcoran Group (and the Corcoran Affiliate Network, or franchises) are now part of Compass International Holdings. All Corcoran affiliates (franchises), including Corcoran Plaza Properties, are independently owned and operated.

“Santa Fe’s luxury market rewards agents who understand its people as well as its properties, and that’s exactly what Veritas brings,” says Desmond. “Stephanie and her partners have spent years building trust across this community, and their production speaks for itself. We’re proud to welcome them to Corcoran Plaza Properties.”

Veritas formed in 2022 around a shared commitment to collaboration and client service, with members supporting one another’s businesses while building their own. In July 2025, the group formalized its partnership under the Veritas name (Latin for “truth”), reflecting the integrity and relationship-first philosophy at the center of the team’s work.

Each of Veritas’ five leading ladies has solid achievements.

Duran serves on the Santa Fe Association of Realtors® board of directors and its Housing for All committee, sits on the executive committee of the Cancer Foundation for New Mexico as co-chair of its Stewardship & Development Committee, and is a business sponsor of Girls Inc. and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

Morris brings more than 30 years of local roots and a deep understanding of the Northern New Mexico real estate market, along with a prior career spanning hospitality, entrepreneurship and performing as a professional singer.

Ish was named the Santa Fe Association of Realtors®’ 2024 Rising Star of the Year; she was subsequently elected to the association’s board of directors, where she now serves as first vice president.

Bacigalupa is a Santa Fe native with a background in interior design, bringing an understanding of architecture, aesthetics and livable functionality to every transaction.

Robinson draws on real-world experience in real estate development, property management, community organizing, non-profit work, land use and construction management, giving her a wide-ranging view of Santa Fe’s neighborhoods, from historic adobes to multi-acre modern properties.

While luxury is a space the team knows best, the team is focused on serving clients across price ranges and across neighborhoods, all while keeping client experience a priority. Also at the core of the team’s values is the importance of serving the community. Team members are active in the Santa Fe community and engage with various philanthropic and mission-driven organisations.

Duran explains how the connection with Corcoran came to be.

“When we met with the Corcoran support team located in New York, I shared that Veritas is very relational in the way we approach real estate,” she says. “Corcoran’s ‘Live Who You Are’ philosophy immediately resonated with us because it reflects something we have always believed, which is that real estate is ultimately about people, not transactions.

“When we represent a seller, we understand that selling a home can be an incredibly emotional experience. There is hope and excitement about what comes next, but there can also be bittersweet moments because a home is so much more than its square footage—it is where memories were made and lives were lived.”

Duran adds that the approach with buyers is equally personal.

“We want to understand not only what they are looking for in a property, but how they want to feel in their home and what they envision their life there will look like,” she says. “What matters to them? How do they want to live? What will make a house truly feel like home?

“That is what we mean when we describe ourselves as relational Realtors®. It isn’t simply about completing a transaction or closing a deal. We put the human being before the transaction. When we discovered that Corcoran approaches real estate through a very similar lens, the alignment felt incredibly natural.

“We weren’t looking to reinvent Veritas. We were looking for a national luxury platform that could amplify what we had already built while allowing us to remain true to who we are. Corcoran gives us the reach, resources and support to offer even more to our clients, while sharing the values and human-centered approach that have always been at the heart of Veritas.”