Lofty has announced the release of Lofty MCP Server—a new capability that offers brokerages a secure way to connect with other AI tools, data and proprietary workflows direct from the Lofty platform.

According to a release, Lofty’s MCP Server is designed to provide brokerages with the open extensibility needed to maximize AI investments, and enables firms to leverage the power of Lofty AOS while also integrating their own custom AI agents and brokerage-specific systems. By delivering both the foundation and the flexibility to harness the power of AI within their unique business setting, Lofty provides brokerages with the AI innovations they need to drive meaningful business growth.

Lofty states that as brokerages increasingly look to AI to improve productivity, operational efficiency and business performance, the ability to connect existing AI agents, proprietary data and established workflows has become increasingly important.

In the release, Lofty AOS already provides powerful out-of-the-box agentic AI capabilities. Its AI agents can proactively identify opportunities, determine next steps and execute workflows without requiring users to be AI experts, write prompts or manage integrations. For brokerages that want to go further and also leverage proprietary AI technology, Lofty MCP provides a simple pathway to connect brokerage-specific systems and custom AI agents directly to the Lofty platform.

Lofty MCP is based on the Model Context Protocol and offers a standardized way to make Lofty accessible to MCP-compatible AI clients while maintaining the controls and authentication required for business use, the report states. Without requiring any custom integration code, Lofty MCP can enable AI agents to read information from Lofty and other sources, analyze business activity and—where authorized—take action within the platform.

For example, a broker could connect an in-house AI agent to Lofty and ask it to identify the most neglected opportunities in the database or identify which leads showed strong buying intent in the last 30 days but haven’t been contacted in a week. Instead of simply surfacing information, connected AI agents can be designed to help brokerage leaders identify opportunities, initiate workflows and act on business insights.

“Brokerage leaders understand the transformational power of AI, but AI is only as valuable as the business context it can access,” Lofty CEO Joe Chen said. “Lofty brings together a brokerage’s people, data and workflows into one operating system, and now we’re making that intelligence securely accessible to the AI agents our customers choose to use. Whether they’re leveraging Lofty’s own agentic AI or external AI tools, Lofty remains the trusted foundation connecting their business context with AI to drive better outcomes.”

For more information about how Lofty’s MCP can help brokerages connect AI to the systems that run their business, click here.