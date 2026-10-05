HomeServices of America and Long & Foster Companies have named Daniel Dennis president & CEO of the iconic, 55-year-old firm.

With more than two decades of brokerage, luxury and national industry experience, Dennis succeeds Patrick Bain, who is stepping down following a 16-year career with the firm, including as president & CEO for the last three-and-a-half years. According to a release, Bain shared his decision with HomeServices earlier this year, and will work with Dennis on the transition process.

Dennis most recently served as senior vice president of Sales and Service at REMAX, where he worked with firms across the country on recruiting, brokerage and agent support, growth and expansion. Prior to that, he led the Alabama-based HomeServices of America brokerage, Roberts Brothers, for more than a decade, and later served as president of Illustrated Properties in South Florida.

“Daniel brings an exceptional combination of brokerage leadership, experience building teams and businesses, luxury expertise and a broad national perspective on where our industry is headed,” said HomeServices of America President & CEO Chris Kelly. “Just as importantly, he has tremendous respect for Long & Foster and the strength of its brand. He returns to our organization with an even broader perspective and a clear understanding of the opportunities ahead. We are excited to welcome him back and have him leading Long & Foster into its next chapter.”

According to the release, Dennis will lead Long & Foster’s residential real estate brokerage and work closely with the company’s regional and local leadership teams, as well as leaders across its affiliated businesses.

“Long & Foster is an iconic company with an extraordinary history, but what excites me most is the opportunity in front of us,” Dennis said. “The strength of this brand, the talent of its agents and employees, and the capabilities we can bring together with HomeServices create an incredible foundation for the future. I have tremendous respect for what has been built here, and I am excited to listen, learn and work alongside our leaders and agents to make an already great company even stronger.”

“Leading Long & Foster has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life,” said Bain. “I believe deeply in this company, its people and its future, and I have complete confidence in Daniel as he takes on this responsibility. He brings the experience, perspective and respect for Long & Foster that I believe will serve this company exceptionally well. I look forward to working closely with him through the transition and supporting his success.”