Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, recently announced its expansion into Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas in Central Ohio.

“Our organization is founded upon making a difference in the communities we call home,” said Michael Mahon, CEO and founder of Corcoran Global Living, in a statement. “Corcoran Global Living holds the keys to delivering a real estate experience beyond compare for residents and real estate sales associates across Central Ohio.”

With its entry into the region, Corcoran Global Living is going “all in” with investments and support to immediately establish several office locations serving consumers throughout Central Ohio.

“I could not be more excited to be a member of the Corcoran Global Living family”, said Matthew Watercutter, district vice president and broker of record for the state of Ohio, in a statement. “The opportunities for clients and associates are unlike any brokerage in the marketplace. The company’s culture, technology and cutting-edge marketing deliver an elevated experience that will quickly propel our organization to become a trusted and well-known market leader of Central Ohio.”

“Together we make a difference, and together we are Corcoran Global Living,” said Mahon. “Local relationships drive our success across the communities in which we live, and our belief of investing in people enables us to unite the top sales professionals across Central Ohio in making a positive difference in people’s lives. With a reputation for community development and job creation, we anticipate adding over 500 new positions serving Central Ohio in our first full year of operation in the state.”

