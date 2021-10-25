Propertybase Drives Georgia Brokerage’s Tech-Forward Revamp



After almost half a century in real estate, it’d be easy for Augusta, Georgia-based Meybohm Real Estate to rest on its laurels. With 340 agents and five offices, the brokerage caters to clients in 14 different counties throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Still, that hasn’t stymied Meybohm Real Estate’s desire to stay ahead of the game, which is why the brokerage has been beefing up its website and real estate CRM software.

“We’ve taken the largest stand in our community against our competitors as far as what we offer our agents with technology and services,” says Chief Marketing Officer Megan Moye. “Being able to say that we’ve changed and evolved our brand to become more tech-forward and agent- and client-services geared than our competitors was a critical piece.”

An integral part of their recent tech overhaul and rebrand was Propertybase, a global real estate and mortgage software company recently acquired by Lone Wolf Technologies that provides CRM software, website builder, lead generation and transaction management solutions.

Propertybase helped spruce up the front-end of the firm’s website, giving them a leg up on the competition. Additionally, Moye says the new brokerage page has improved lead generation and conversion by offering dozens of touchpoints for clients.

“As much as people want to say they’ve got an all-in-one platform, Propertybase is pretty darn close,” she says. “I feel like they hit the mark on being both aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly.”

On the back end, custom agent-facing databases and CRM tools have been a boon for agents, providing a revamped approach to marketing their brands and building and nurturing client relationships.

“Propertybase has streamlined a lot of what our agents want to do, cutting down time, which is the most important thing I can give an agent—time back in their days and with their families,” says Moye.

Tech offerings and services were enough to bring Meybohm Real Estate and Propertybase together, but exceptional customer service has proven to be a shining star in the relationship.

“It’s by far one of the biggest reasons that we would never want to change from them,” Moye says. “They’ve been a true partner. They are side by side with us until we are up and running.”

That includes being there through staffing and training changes as well as different website needs, Moye adds.

Since launching their new site, Meybohm Real Estate’s marketing team has expanded, including positions devoted to training agents on the new website and its back-end features.

“In the end, it has paid off in dividends because it’s proven to be a lot easier to train agents on and assist agents with,” Moye says.

Though she admits that the firm is still working on getting full adoption among agents, most are already benefiting from their new CRM.

“I feel like agents are a lot more confident in this site,” Moye says. “They have adopted it a lot quicker because they know the responsibility we took to make it what it is and to provide that for them.”

Looking ahead, Moye and her team plan to make the firm’s website as user-friendly as possible while also helping agents implement it into their businesses.

“While it’s a more platform-based site, Propertybase allows you to make it your own and work on your goals, and be objective of communities changing and expanding our reach,” Moye says. “They have been a catalyst for us to expand our reach.”



For more information, please visit www.propertybase.com.