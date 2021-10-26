JPAR® Real Estate has announced that, based on the data reported in the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2021 Franchise Report, it is the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Franchise by Percentage of Office Growth.

“We’re honored to have achieved this impressive recognition of our company’s growth,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO, JPAR® Real Estate, in a statement. “Our value proposition and platform is second to none. The data in this report is a testament to the value and trust that agents place in our brand.”

Key findings of the report include:

– Since 2003, REALTOR® Magazine has been providing readers with a report on residential real estate franchisors; thirty-one franchisors participated in this year’s report.

– Franchisors saw slight growth in their share of the residential franchise market, compared with 2019, while the percentage of NAR members affiliated with a franchise (42%) remained the same.

– Brokers who’ve made the decision to affiliate with a franchise say they looked for not only great systems but also a business model that prioritized their growth and that of their agents.

– One-hundred percent commission franchises are the fastest-growing type of real estate franchise by agent count, with the 100% commission franchise segment growing at an average rate of 23% over the past two years.

– JPAR® has outperformed both the 100% commission franchise segment and the overall residential real estate franchise segment, doubling in size over the past two years.

Overall, since 2019, franchisors have grown their share of residential real estate brokerages slightly. The just-released 2021 National Association of REALTORS®’ Profile of Real Estate Firms shows 12% of real estate companies are independently owned franchise companies, up from 11% in 2019. Another 2% are subsidiaries of a national or regional corporation that operates a franchise, up from 1% in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.