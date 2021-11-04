Keller Williams (KW) has partnered with Kaplan, a global education organization, to create the KW School of Real Estate (KSCORE), a national, fully-digital real estate training program.

“We’re very excited to be partnered with Kaplan Real Estate Education, renowned for its training and educational services expertise, as we launch our KW School of Real Estate,” said Marc King, president of KW, in a statement. “The synergy of KW and Kaplan, two world-class brands in training and education, will transform how our industry provides education for today’s aspiring real estate agents.”

Through the partnership, KSCORE will offer a state-approved, pre-licensing curriculum, via Kaplan Real Estate Education, for aspiring real estate agents and continued real estate education credits for existing agents.

As part of KSCORE, Kaplan Real Estate Education’s platform offers several education-delivery formats, including home study, online and live online courses, along with flexible schedules and a wide selection of state-approved courses and packages.

KSCORE will also offer business and professional development strategies. Students will have access to tools, tips and personalized coaching built on KW’s training and coaching programs.

Through the state-approved licensing provided by Kaplan Real Estate Education and ongoing training of new real estate agents via KSCORE, KW says it aims to bring the industry’s real estate agent population more in line with the demographic breakdown of the U.S. population.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Data USA, 6% of all real estate agents and brokers are Black, compared to 12% of the U.S. population that identified as Black; 8% of agents and brokers are Hispanic, compared to 12% of the U.S. population; and 4% are Asian, compared to 6% of the population.

“Through financial assistance opportunities offered via our market centers, we’re seeking to balance the racial makeup of our industry with that of the general population,” said King. “We see this deliberate effort as crucial to closing the homeownership gap for historically marginalized communities in our country.”

“This innovative and comprehensive real estate education and training program positions Keller Williams at the front door of the industry,” said Toby Schifsky, executive director, Kaplan Real Estate Education, in a statement. “Kaplan’s enterprise licensing solution helps Keller Williams eliminate several significant friction points in their new agent onboarding process. The commitment from Keller Williams to their new agents is significant, and we look forward to providing positive student outcomes for each of them.”

Molly de Mattos, tapped as “dean” of KSCORE, has been an active real estate agent since 2005. De Mattos continues to serve as an instructor for Keller Williams University, a coach for KW MAPS Coaching, the coaching division of KW, and as a co-owner of The Matt & Molly Team, an Asheville, North Carolina-based real estate team.

“Beginning in 2022, we expect to add more than 15,000 new agents annually to Keller Williams and our industry with this program,” said de Mattos in a statement. “Through this critical endeavor, we will make entry into real estate more accessible than ever before.”

“KSCORE represents our most forward-looking and aggressive step we’re taking as a brand to match our actions to the strong commitment we’ve made to our diversity, equity and inclusion goals,” added de Mattos.

Currently more than 250 KW market centers are actively part of the phase-one rollout of KSCORE.

The brand expects that number to increase to more than 500 market centers by early 2022 when the school is expected to be operational in 24 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota; Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York; North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

KW and Kaplan Real Estate Education have plans to further scale rapidly nationwide.

Source: Keller Williams