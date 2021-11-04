If you’re a brokerage leader worried about “The Great Resignation,” you’ve got a lot riding on keeping your staff engaged, happy and productive through one of the most difficult market disruptions the industry has seen. After all, your agents’ success, and hence your brokerage’s success, largely depends on the level of support your staff members provide your agents.

While you might think, “my staff has stuck around; they will stay,” you’re missing a huge factor that will likely come into play in the next few months. As the market continues to shift and on job demands remain high, your employees might come to find themselves lacking motivation, and feeling unfulfilled and burnt out—if they are not already there.

Here are some ways to start shifting your focus to keeping your staff loyal to your brokerage before they start looking elsewhere.



Take a hard look within. When things become chaotic or overwhelming, or you start to feel like you’re losing control and you keep losing staff, the first thing you might be thinking is that it is “normal” to lose team members.



While there are certainly reasons why employees leave even though they are happy at their jobs, there are often problems that could have been solved by taking a close look at what’s really happening within your brokerage.