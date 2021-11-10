With homes selling seemingly at the speed of light, many buyers are faced with making quick decisions and taking fast action in the process. Digital signing, online listings and other conveniences save everyone time. And now it’s easier than ever for buyers to learn about the home through technology advances in home inspection.

The home inspection is, of course, a key component to ensuring that a buyer knows the ins and outs of the home they’re considering. By providing key insights into the home’s condition, the inspection report serves as a reference that’s useful not only during the transaction process, but also while the buyer lives there. New technology broadens the inspection report into a living, virtual documentation of inspection findings that helps the client visualize any issues called out in the report.

Advanced technology can also generate a measured floor plan of the home during the inspection. An accurate floor plan helps the buyer understand room flow and size and can help them plan their move. They can also share the floor plan with contractors to get accurate estimates for repairs, upgrades or other needs, saving time and additional trips to the home.

With technology-driven advances in home inspection, agents and buyers alike benefit by saving time and money and keeping transactions moving.

