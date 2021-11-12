Keller Williams recently reported its Q3 2021 results.

“We’re proud to again report KW agents continue to aggressively expand our market share at a fast clip across the U.S. and the world,” said Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx, the holding company of KW, in a statement. “Our success results from our strong partnership with agents who are going the extra mile to make homeownership an experience for their clients.”

Keller Williams employs 174,155 agents in the United States and Canada and 14,089 agents operating outside of the United States and Canada, for a total of 188,244 agents worldwide, as of Sept. 30.

In Q3 2021, KW added 3,590 net agents across the U.S. and worldwide regions.

“We are honored to be in business with each of our agents that are keeping the dream of homeownership alive by providing the highest level of professionalism and service,” said Marc King, president, Keller Williams, in a statement. “In Q3, we’ve netted substantial agent gains, which is best positioning us to reap dividends in market share going forward.”

United States and Canada Production

– Agents closed 371.7k transactions, down 0.8% YoY.

– Agents closed almost $150.0 billion in sales volume, up 17.7% YoY.

– Agents took 204.6k new listings, down 1.8% YoY.

– Agents wrote 393.6k contracts, down 3.5% YoY.

– Contracts written volume was $157.8 billion, up 13.1% YoY.

“We are pleased with our productivity metrics in the U.S. and Canada, while we declined slightly resulting from the base effect of Q3 last year,” said Jason Abrams, head of industry, kwx, in a statement. “Unprecedented for our times, the COVID shutdowns in late Q1 and in Q2 ’20 allowed for a significant influx of pent-up housing demand to hit our agents in Q3 of 2020.”

“As a result, our exceptional market share gains can best be seen in our results year-to-date and over Q3 ‘19,” said Abrams. “Across the U.S. and Canada, our agents increased our homes sold more than 16% year-to-date. And, we are up 15% compared to Q3 ’19 in homes sold.”

“We’re excited to report exponential growth across the globe,” said William E. Soteroff, president, KWW, in a statement. “As agents across our more than 50 worldwide regions continue to expand their market share, they’re funding bigger lives for their families.”

“And we will continue to underpin their important efforts in service of their clients through our best-in-class training, coaching, services and technology,” added Soteroff.

For more information, please visit www.kellerwilliams.com.