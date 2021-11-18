JPAR ® announced the appointment of Tony Delgado as Vice President, Broker Support.

A 30-year industry veteran, Delgado recently served as broker associate for the brand’s El Paso location and has been a key member of the support team. Delgado brings extensive knowledge and experience in the real estate industry to the role, including residential, new home, property management, commercial and investments.

“We are very excited to welcome Tony Delgado into this important leadership role. Providing exceptional broker support is a key part of our growth strategy,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, JPAR Real Estate company-owned operations. “Having someone with Tony’s track record of success provides an invaluable asset to our agents as the face of our brokerage’s acclaimed support.”

“I started my business career in the retail computer business during the 1980s. This taught me the importance of technology in business. I acquired my real estate license in 1991 to develop a better work-life balance and give back to the community,” said Delgado. “I am proud to share my knowledge and experience with our agents and to play a leadership role with one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brands.”

JPAR Real Estate serves homebuyers and sellers from 65 locations throughout 24 states.

For more information visit jparready.com.