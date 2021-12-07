Looking to discover what you can do to get 2022 off to a good financial start? Here are five strategic money moves you should be making now.

Review and Update Your Goals

How have your life and priorities changed, and what money decisions need to change with them? Set new and sound financial strategies.

Maximize Your Opportunities

Saving for retirement and financial independence is critical. Review your HSA and look into opening a retirement account through your business.

Optimize Employee Benefits

Carefully review the information sent to you by your employer to make the most of financial opportunities regarding savings and insurance, legal services and other perks.

Use Any Remaining FSA Funds

Take advantage of the last weeks of 2021 to get those new glasses or visit the dentist before those funds run out.

Make a Holiday Plan

Budget now for holiday travel, gift-giving and entertainment, and resolve to stick with your plan.