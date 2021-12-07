If you are planning to board a flight during the holiday season, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) provides a few valuable tips for healthy and safe traveling.

Check Airline Guidelines

Vaccine and mask requirements vary, so check requirements before you make your reservation.

Bring Hand Sanitizer

TSA is allowing one container of liquid hand sanitizer, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags, however, they will need to be screened separately.

Bring Wipes

Travelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on luggage.

Expired License? Don’t Panic

TSA will now accept driver’s licenses or state-issued ID that expired on or after March 1, 2020 until March 2023.

From Pockets to Carry-On

Put keys, tissues, lip balm, breath mints, mobile phone and anything else you have in your pockets into your carry-on bag so you won’t have to place them in a bin for separate inspection.