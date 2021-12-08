Coldwell Banker Egypt marks the 20th anniversary of its founding, and as part of those festivities is launching a new franchise program in Egypt. Looking toward Egypt’s future, the Franchise Program is designed to empower youth and provide job opportunities, capitalizing on governorates that are witnessing an urban boom.

The Coldwell Banker Egypt Franchise Program aspires to sign contracts with more than 100 franchises who comply with Coldwell Banker standards during the next three years. Members of the Coldwell Banker Egypt Franchise Program will have access to training programs, exhibitions, seminars and conferences to build their skillsets and network with colleagues worldwide. Coldwell Banker Egypt announced the program at a special event celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary at the Four Seasons Nile Plaza Hotel in Cairo.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Coldwell Banker Egypt on 20 years of astounding success. Their dedicated leadership and network of exemplary real estate agents are a linchpin of Coldwell Banker’s global presence,” said M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, in a statement. “With the announcement of Coldwell Banker Egypt’s exciting new franchise program, they are holding high the values we cherish as a company by helping to generate new opportunities and create stronger communities. I look forward to supporting Coldwell Banker Egypt in this energizing new chapter of their business.”

“We are witnessing a real urban renaissance in all Egyptian governorates with strategic projects in both the public and private sectors. Coldwell Banker Egypt is keen to continue its positive role by elevating real estate marketing to a new level, and by sharing our experience and knowledge with clients, investors and young professionals who are willing to provide distinguished service to their clients,” said Mohamed Abdullah, chairman of the Board of Directors, Coldwell Banker Egypt, in a statement. “This is why we launched the Franchise Program.”

Coldwell Banker launched its Middle East operations in 2001 and has applied its proven franchising model in 40 countries. Coldwell Banker Egypt offers the Coldwell Banker Training Academy, dedicated to building the industry leaders of tomorrow and creating a deeper pool of talent in the real estate field.

“Working through the established systems and ideal operating policies of Coldwell Banker International, we are able to provide a data-based approach that reduces risk and provides a high level of professional service. In this next phase of Coldwell Banker Egypt’s history, we aim to spread this professional culture among entrepreneurs and investors who wish to establish their small and medium enterprises, in addition to owners of existing projects who wish to expand and improve their businesses,” said Karim Zain, CEO, Coldwell Banker Egypt, in a statement.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.