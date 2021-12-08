





Matthew Cohen

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Brown Harris Stevens

‘Real estate is all knowledge; you need to engulf yourself’ – Success Tips from a Top Broker

Overview

Matthew Cohen’s love for real estate stems from his childhood walking up and down New York City’s Upper West Side with his grandfather. He hasn’t lost that passion as he has spent the past decade ascending the ranks as a Top-350 agent in the United States. Despite his success, Cohen holds on to the ethos of being a nice and knowledgeable real estate professional devoted to his clients.

In this episode, Cohen dives into his journey in real estate and the strategies that continue to yield success on his way to half a billion dollars in sales.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

1:22 – Who is Matt Cohen and how he got started

4:11 – How Matt transitioned from banking to real estate

7:03 – How Matt became a top broker through relationship building

10:29 – Successful agents never stop learning

12:43 – The benefits of knowing more than real estate

14:30 – Matt’s strategy for becoming a more knowledgeable agent and broker

18:12 – How to build your social media following by sharing your story

20:46 – Matt dives into his biggest motivators

23:16 – Matt’s advice to new agents to stay motivated

27:03 – How to stay sane during the day-to-day grind

29:05 – The importance of building relationships with other real estate professionals

34:23 – Matt’s outlook on the New York City market

About Matthew Cohen

Matthew Cohen is known as one of the top agents in real estate, and he was recognized as one of the youngest real estate professionals in New York City to surpass $100 million in sales in his first four years in the industry. Now, on his way to nearly half a billion dollars in closed sales, Cohen has leveraged his expertise across every borough of New York City with a deep specialty in resales, new development marketing, and rentals. In 2020, he was recognized as one of Crain’s Rising Stars in Real Estate and was ranked in the top 350 by sales volume in the U.S., according to industry reports.

In addition to his many accomplishments and recognitions, Cohen is an esteemed panelist on a global real estate radio show that focuses on a variety of topics on how real estate ties into the many areas in our financial markets and personal lives.

