For the second consecutive year, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has been named one of the top employment destinations in America by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Organizations that earn this distinction experience significantly lower rates of voluntary turnover and report higher levels of customer satisfaction than their industry counterparts.

“Happy employees mean happy customers. At NAR, our customers are our members – America’s 1.5 million REALTORS® who serve consumers every day in every U.S. zip code,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg in a statement. “There is no better way for us to carry out our core values as an association than by ensuring our staff feels engaged, invested and safe at work each day. We are tremendously proud to be named a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year, which not only validates the care and attention we offer to each of our employees, but also exemplifies the immense value we continuously provide to our members.”

Roughly one-fifth of NAR’s workforce has been with the organization for 20 years or more. A 2018 study by the Great Place to Work® Institute found that employees at organizations that qualified as a “Great Place to Work” significantly outperform workers at other firms in the categories of productivity, customer service and agility.

With today’s recognition, NAR was lauded for its commitment to fostering a culture that advances diversity and inclusion, puts its members first, leads change, and emphasizes respect, communication and collaboration.

More than 90% of NAR employees who responded to the anonymous survey assessed the following statements as “almost always true” or “often true”:

“Our would rate the service we deliver as ‘excellent.'”

“Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.”

“When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.”

The Great Place to Work® Institute is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

