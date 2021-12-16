Curbio recently announced that Rick Rudman ranked among Comparably’s “2021 Best CEOs” for small to mid-size companies.

The 2021 Best CEOs list comprises the Top 100 highest-rated leaders of small- to mid-sized companies, based on anonymous employee feedback submitted directly to Comparably. More than 60,000 companies were considered for inclusion in Comparably’s annual rankings.

“I am honored to be recognized as a 2021 Best CEO by Comparably. Knowing that these rankings are based on employee feedback makes this award even more meaningful,” said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio, in a statement. “Curbio has always been an employee-first company. We have such a talented group of professionals who are passionate about modernizing home improvement for the real estate transaction. This award may be intended to recognize me as a CEO, but really, it’s a reflection of our employees at Curbio who make all of our success possible.”

This isn’t the first time that Curbio has been recognized for exemplary leadership and company culture. The company was certified as a Great Place to Work® earlier this year, was recently named a Next Gen 100 workplace by RippleMatch and was named the second-fastest growing company in the Washington, D.C. area by the Washington Business Journal. Curbio has also been recognized for its success as a tech-powered home improvement solution, receiving nods in the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list, PropTech Breakthrough awards and Best in Biz awards and NVTC Tech 100 awards.

