Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. held its annual Premier Client Group (PCG) event last week at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. The event welcomed owners from the top 30 Weichert® franchised companies in the national system—based on their 2020 production—for a week of networking, management-focused discussions and informational presentations.

This year’s event marked the first in-person PCG gathering since 2019 and brought together over 35 owners from Weichert’s top-performing affiliates across the country.

Attendees took advantage of opportunities to share ideas and engage in discussions with other successful owners throughout the multi-day retreat. They also received valuable information, advice and resources during presentations from Denise Smith, president of Real Estate Services for Weichert, REALTORS®, and Christina Weiner, a 2020 Weichert Regional Manager of the Year who manages the company’s Rumson, New Jersey, office and coaches sales associates in the Middletown, New Jersey, office.

“This event has always been a great opportunity for many of the best leaders in our franchise system to network, share ideas and learn ways to continue growing their businesses at a very high level,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., in a statement. “It was amazing to have our event in person once again and reconnect with our top-performing owners throughout the country.”

