From the economy to the pandemic, there’s more unpredictability in store for residential real estate in 2022. That’s why, on January 6, more than 50 industry practitioners and experts will outline hands-on strategies for handling challenges and maximizing opportunities during RISMedia’s Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year.

During this virtual event, more than 50 of the real estate industry’s leading brokers, visionaries, coaches and top producers will present more than 20 sessions for brokers and agents to help them start the year off strong and create a plan for sustained success throughout the year, no matter what direction the market takes.

Register Now

When: Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST

Here are a few highlights from the event’s action-packed agenda, featuring two separate tracks for brokers and agents.

GENERAL SESSIONS

Inside the Beltway: What’s Happening in Washington and What Matters to Real Estate

From the Build Back Better bill to Fair Housing, 2022 promises lots of activity on the legislative and regulatory front…not to mention continued political discord. In this special presentation, RESPRO Executive Director Ken Trepeta breaks down how the happenings in Washington stand to impact residential real estate in the year ahead.

12:10 p.m. EST – Learn More

Closing General Session With Brian Buffini

During the event’s special closing session, Buffini & Company Founder & Chairman Brian Buffini highlights what will matter most in the year ahead and what real estate professionals need to focus on to succeed.

4:20 p.m. EST – Learn More

See more General Sessions here.

BROKER TRACK

The Leadership Challenge: How to Structure a Management Team You Can Depend on

The most successful brokers have a strong management team in place to handle a variety of critical responsibilities, from operating key revenue streams to overseeing agent training. In this session, find out how to build a management team that keeps your business running smoothly and profitably.

1:15 p.m. EST – See Who’s Speaking and Learn More

How Technology Fits Into the Agent Retention Equation

Is your tech stack up to par? In order to attract and retain top agents, offering the right technology solution is critical. In this session, find out how to create—and implement—a technology package that raises your value proposition to agents.

3:00 p.m. EST – See Who’s Speaking and Learn More

AGENT TRACK

Securing Your Financial Future

When it comes to income, the sky’s the limit when you’re a real estate agent. As an independent contractor, however, managing your finances and securing wealth for the future can be a challenge. In this special presentation, Ben Kinney shares strategies for managing your money in order to build a profitable and sustainable career in real estate for the long term.

1:55 p.m. EST – See Who’s Speaking and Learn More

New Leads vs Database: How to Focus on Your Best Sources of Business

Any successful real estate agent will tell you that their best source of leads exists right in their database. In this session, Buffini & Company’s Dave McGhee and a panel of top agents discuss strategies for tapping into your database to create new and lucrative opportunities for business.

3:00 p.m. EST – See Who’s Speaking and Learn More



Register Now

EVENT SPONSORS

Platinum

Real Estate Webmasters

MoxiWorks

Master

Century 21 Real Estate

Newrez

Host

Accredited Buyer’s Designation

Brokermint

Buyside

eXp Realty

HomeTeam Inspection Service

MooveGuru

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

Event

Sherri Johnson Coaching