Using a customer relationship management system (CRM) is one of the best ways to succeed as a real estate professional. A good CRM will help you stay organized, track lead generation and ultimately, make more money. Here are three ways a real estate CRM can make running a profitable business easy:

No More Guesswork.

As a real estate professional, it can be difficult to know what is working and what’s not. When you have a good real estate CRM, you can prioritize your day, track your goals and see how quickly you can achieve them. An industry-specific tool like Referral Maker® CRM from Buffini & Company provides a comprehensive analysis of your real estate lead generation results and income goals. With all this data in one place, you can easily evaluate what tasks and activities work and adjust what doesn’t to achieve your goals.



Generate Leads.

A great CRM will help you generate high-quality leads by offering proven techniques for when and how to stay in touch with clients—from calls and notes to emails and in-person visits. It will also have the right technology for easily ranking your relationships based on how likely they are to refer you to others. This is essential if you want to create a steady stream of leads because you will be able to focus on serving those who are actively bringing you more business. By ranking your relationships this way, you’ll be able to streamline your marketing efforts, putting your lead generation on autopilot.



Effective Marketing.

With the right real estate CRM, you will be given the tools to create email and print marketing campaigns like a pro. It will give you the ability to craft effective marketing campaigns and send them to an individual, group or your entire database! Plus, with a CRM that allows you to rank your relationships based on the likelihood of referral, you will know exactly who to send these impactful communications to. No more blind marketing to the masses. Instead, you get powerful, targeted campaigns that drive results.

Referral Maker® CRM has everything you need to crush your goals in the new year. This simple-to-use platform will help you get organized, stay on track and improve your lead generation strategy. Try it for free today at buffiniandcompany.com/rmcrm.