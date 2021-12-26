Another year is coming to a close and, with the holidays behind us, we have the New Year now to look forward to. Many people make New Year’s resolutions, whether it be to go to the gym more or quit smoking, but you should also consider making a professional resolution in 2022.

From getting more organized to becoming more focused on being proactive, there are endless resolutions to consider. Here are three important ones for real estate professionals:

Be more productive in 2022. Perhaps easier said than done, being proactive in the New Year should be at the top of every real estate agents’ list of New Year’s resolutions. Write out what you want to accomplish during the next 12 months and then create a game plan for how to make that happen. Of course, focus on more big picture goals, but also jot down other, more manageable goals you can start to implement immediately.

Don’t fear technology. There are many real estate tech products on the market. From AI to automation, the field can be pretty intimidating with so many options to choose from. However, it’s important to adopt some of these solutions, because technology isn’t here to replace real estate professionals, but those that don’t adapt may be replaced by agents that do.

Become more organized. If you’re confident in your ability to execute on your 2022 game plan and you’re happy with the suite of tech products you’re currently using, it may be time for you to simply focus on being more organized in the New Year. Clear your workspace, but also clear workflow. Consider automating more rudimentary daily tasks and revisit the prior resolution if you don’t currently have that ability.

The last 22 months have been difficult for everyone, so it’s more important than ever to enter the New Year (and the new normal) with a clear head and clear goals. Consider making one or all of the resolutions listed above in 2022 and get the year started off right!